Police not laying charges against former National MP Andrew Falloon over unsolicited images

Former National MP Andrew Falloon. Photo / Supplied

By RNZ

Police will not be laying criminal charges over allegations former National MP Andrew Falloon sent unsolicited images.

The former Rangitata MP resigned in July after mounting pressure over allegations he sent inappropriate messages to young women and whether he had been upfront with his leader and police.

Police had been investigating allegations brought to their attention by National Party leader Judith Collins.

In a statement today, police confirmed they had completed a "thorough investigation into allegations raised by the leader of the National Party in July 2020, and by the initial complainant, relating to the sending of unsolicited images".

They said the investigation found the actions did not meet the criminal threshold necessary to support a prosecution, and no criminal charges will be laid.