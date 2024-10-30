Police told a Hamilton woman who uses a wheelchair they were too busy to attend an attempted home invasion at 3am. Instead, she was told she should fill out an online report.
Toria Newman told the Herald when she heard knocking on her door early on Monday, she opened it thinking it was the friend who’d left a few minutes before. However, it was a man, who increasingly aggressively asked to use the phone.
The 74-year-old has cerebral palsy and couldn’t defend herself but was able to loudly tell the man to leave.
“When I’m angry, I can talk very loud. So I started to talk very loudly and tell him I was ringing the police,” she said.
“He turned around and had a hissy fit. But then he turned round to me again and was about to come in again. I think he was going to pull me out of my chair, but decided not to.”
“What do we have to do to have police take notice that there is something wrong?”
Hamilton City area commander Andrea McBeth said police received a report around 3.20am on October 28 stating an unknown person had attempted to get into the caller’s house.
“The caller stated she was unaware if the male was still there, however confirmed that the doors to her home were now locked and she was at that moment safe. The job was logged and she was asked to phone 111 back if the male returned,” she said.
“The initial job was correctly coded as a Priority 1, however, at the time there was a number of other Priority 1 jobs which were assessed as posing a more immediate risk to life and safety.
“Through the caller’s support worker later that morning, the caller was advised on how to complete an online police report, and at the same time upload security footage she advised she had from outside her house, to allow for police follow-up,” McBeth said.
“Police recognise the need to ensure vulnerable members of our community receive a timely and efficient response to calls for service. However, we must balance this with the resources we have available at the time, and other priority jobs.