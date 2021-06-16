Police need to find the ute of two Tokoroa missing hunters to know where to search

The hunters have been missing since Tuesday night. Photo / File

Police are appealing for information from the public so a search for two missing hunters in the Tokoroa area can get under way.



Two men, believed to be from Tokoroa, were reported missing yesterday morning after they were due back on Tuesday night.

Police are now looking for a white Mazda Bounty ute with the number plate YZ6582 which is likely to be somewhere in driving distance of Tokoroa.

A spokeswoman said police were currently focused on establishing where the men were hunting, as this has not yet been determined.

Once the vehicle is found, the search teams could be deployed, she said.

Police are urging those with any information to contact 111 and quote the job number P046871786.