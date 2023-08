Police have named two people found in a crashed vehicle in Ruapehu. Photo / Bevan Conley

Police have named two people found in a crashed vehicle in Ruapehu. Photo / Bevan Conley

Two people located deceased in a single-vehicle crash in the Ruapehu district have been named.

Police said they were Igor and Iwona Drecki, of Porirua.

They were reported missing by family on Thursday, July 27, and police made inquiries in the Ruapehu area to find them, including the use of a helicopter.

On July 28 the pair were found deceased in their vehicle located off State Highway 4 at Horopito.

The deaths have been referred to the Coroner.