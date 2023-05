Police have released the name of a person who died in a crash on State Highway 1 in Hunterville. Photo / Bevan Conley

The person who died following a crash in Hunterville can now be named.

She was Georgie McLaughlin, 31, from Newbury.

McLaughlin died following the single-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 on May 25.

A police spokesperson said McLaughlin was the sole occupant of the vehicle and had died at the scene of the crash.