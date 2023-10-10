Dean Kahukiwa was the "joker of the party" one relative said.

A homicide victim whose body was found after a house fire in Foxton was the “joker of the party” and dearly loved his three small children, a relative says.

Dean Kahukiwa, known by loved ones as Deanie boy or D-RED, has been named by police as the victim of the mysterious killing.

The 32-year-old was a Mongrel Mob member, and his death comes weeks after escalating gang tensions in nearby Palmerston North, where 27-year-old Hori Gage was fatally shot in his car in front of his horrified partner and children.

Kahukiwa’s body was found in a burning house on Reeve St in Foxton in the early hours of September 27. Firefighters were called to battle the blaze, and was found dead inside. Police have not confirmed how long he is believed to have been dead before the fire, but said his death was suspicious.

While he was from Lower Hutt, police said he was a resident of Foxton at the time of his death.

A whānau member told the Herald Kahukiwa was “an out-there person” who “loved his kids, loved everybody”.

“He was a . . . damn, Deanie, he was a fun guy to be around. He was like the joker of the party. . . it’s actually quite hard just knowing that he’s actually gone. Bit of a bummer for our Wellington lot . . . and for this to happen, I don’t believe this was what they say it was. He was murdered.”

She said he has three young kids, and that he was an “awesome cousin”.

Another family member posted on Facebook, saying “rest in love Deany Boy”.

“Always remember our times when we were younger - when you would come over home for my roller blades and not let me have a turn.

“I miss you . . . we will see you when you come home my cous.” [sic]

Kahukiwa’s funeral was held in Petone, Lower Hutt at the start of October.

A police spokeswoman said the investigation into his death was ongoing, and no arrests have been made yet.

“A scene examination and post-mortem have been completed, and an investigation team based in Horowhenua is continuing work to establish the circumstances leading to Dean’s death and identify those responsible,” she said in a statement.

“The team is also working to support Dean’s whānau.”

Anyone with information which could assist the investigation team is asked to contact Police via 105 and quote file number 230927/1551.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police would not comment at this stage on whether the death is believed to be connected to gang tensions in the area.

Kahukiwa’s suspected killing follows that of Hori Gage in August, and Raniel Kiu in May.

In August, tensions boiled over with a dramatic brawl outside a bar on Palmerston North’s Main St.

Video taken at the brawl showed one person being brutally run down in the street by a car. The Herald understands the brawl included a violent de-patching of a Black Power member, whose finger was stabbed or severed.

Gage was shot later that weekend in broad daylight, as he sat in his car in the driveway outside his home.

Police revealed a few weeks ago that his partner, Amythyst Tukaki, and his young children were in the car too, and that Tutaki and their 11-year-old son tried to defend Gage while the firearm was pointed at him.

Police are continuing to investigate Gage’s death also.

