Police name cyclist who died in hospital after Christchurch crash. Photo / NZME

Police name cyclist who died in hospital after Christchurch crash. Photo / NZME

Police have named the cyclist who died nine days after being involved in a crash on Christchurch's Hereford St.

John Marsden, 60, was critically injured when he was hit by a car on August 21, and has since died in hospital.

Marsden was cycling on Hereford St near Fitzgerald Ave when the crash happened.

Police at the time asked the public to help identify the cyclist.

Inquiries into the crash are ongoing.