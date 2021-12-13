Police name child who died after Marine Parade, Napier water incident

Police pictured at Marine Parade on Friday after an incident in the water led to a five-year-old's death.

Police pictured at Marine Parade on Friday after an incident in the water led to a five-year-old's death.

Police have this afternoon released the name of a five-year-old boy who died at the water's edge off Napier's Marine Parade.

He was Te Karauna Waihirere Manawa Tua Tahi o Te Ora Tamaiti Te Rangi Issac Jerricoh Warren-Whakamoe, 5, of Ahuriri.

At least four police officers entered the water in a bid to save the child when emergency services were alerted to the incident about 100 metres south of the National Aquarium of New Zealand about 3.30pm on Friday.

Saying police thoughts and deepest sympathies were with the family, who have requested privacy, media staff said police are continuing an investigation on behalf of the Coroner, while continuing support for the beareaved.

As the matter has been referred to the Coroner, police are unable to comment further regarding the cause of death, a statement said.

The boy was at least the fourth child aged seven years or under to have died in water incidents on the Marine Parade-State Highway 51 coastline in the last 25 years. At least three adults have perished over about the same time.

A rahui remained in place today asking people not to swim or fish in the area during the period of mourning for the child.



