Emergency services were called to the crash on State Highway 38 on Friday night. Photo / File

Police have released the name of the child who died in a crash near Rerewhakaaitu, south of Rotorua, on Friday night.

He was Ashton Maharaj, 5, of Manurewa.

Emergency services were called to a report of a vehicle that rolled on State Highway 38 between Brett and Rerewhakaaitu Rds about 10pm.

Several other people had a range of injuries and were taken to hospital.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.