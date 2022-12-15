Police responding to a disorder incident on the North Shore discovered a cocktail of drugs, a sophisticated cannabis growing operation, a firearm and ammunition.
Police were alerted to a “disorder incident” in Birkdale early on Wednesday.
Waitematā East CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Nick Poland said frontline staff initially responded to reports of a disorder at a property on Eskdale Rd, Birkdale.
A search warrant was executed after officers detected the smell of cannabis.
“Inside the property, two sophisticated cannabis grows were located and a quantity of methamphetamine,” he said.
Police also located a shotgun, ammunition, and cash.
“A 39-year-old man was arrested at the address and is facing a raft of charges including possession for supply of methamphetamine and cannabis,” Poland said.
“He is also facing charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.”
The man is before the North Shore District Court, he said.
Police had also summonsed two women at the address for drug-related offences to appear in court later.