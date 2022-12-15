Auckland’s mayor sends shudder through the share market, damning editorial on New Zealand’s study into mental health and Russia’s warning to the US in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Police responding to a disorder incident on the North Shore discovered a cocktail of drugs, a sophisticated cannabis growing operation, a firearm and ammunition.

Police were alerted to a “disorder incident” in Birkdale early on Wednesday.

Waitematā East CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Nick Poland said frontline staff initially responded to reports of a disorder at a property on Eskdale Rd, Birkdale.

A search warrant was executed after officers detected the smell of cannabis.

“Inside the property, two sophisticated cannabis grows were located and a quantity of methamphetamine,” he said.

Police also located a shotgun, ammunition, and cash.

“A 39-year-old man was arrested at the address and is facing a raft of charges including possession for supply of methamphetamine and cannabis,” Poland said.

“He is also facing charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.”

The man is before the North Shore District Court, he said.

Police had also summonsed two women at the address for drug-related offences to appear in court later.







