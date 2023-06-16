Police are monitoring a group of gang members travelling through Northland on Friday after an Auckland tangi earlier in the day

There were significant issues reported to police following a tangi in Counties Manukau earlier on Friday, and police said they will maintain a strong presence in the hours after the tangi.

A large number of Killer Beez gang members were at the tangi on Friday morning in South Auckland, as a funeral is held for a dirt bike rider who died this week.

South Auckland’s dirt bikers stayed away from the tangi, but about 30 riders on Harley-Davidsons turned out for the service and burial at Manukau Memorial Gardens. It is believed the heavy police presence at a checkpoint near the cemetery entrance kept the dirt bikers away.

A large number Tribesmen gang members - which is linked to the Killer Bees - then headed north and police stopped them on State Highway One, at Te Ahu Ahu Rd, near Ohaeawai, this afternoon.

It’s understood police have impounded some vehicles, including motorcycles.Police said they will maintain a visible presence on the roads for the rest of the day, and continue to urge those travelling on our roads to not act in a way that puts others at risk.

To report or send in any footage of the group causing concern, people can file a report online at 105.police.govt.nz, call Police on 105, or report anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org



