Police will monitor the funeral procession in Porirua today. Photo / Dean Purcell

Police will keep a close eye on proceedings in Porirua today, as gang members are expected to flock to the city for a funeral.

Gang members will drive through Porirua, and police say they will have an active presence in the area.

A spokesperson for the police said officers will investigate and take enforcement action in relation to any driving behaviour that puts other road users at risk.

Last month, an extra 50 police officers were sent to Ōpōtiki to provide “community reassurance” amid a gang tangi in Whakatāne.

The Bay of Plenty towns of Ōpōtiki and Whakatāne were effectively shut down as the tangi for Mongrel Mob member Steven Taiatini caused massive disruption to the community.

A section of State Highway 2 between the two towns was closed for the tangi, and several gang members were arrested.

Taiatini’s death in a “disorder-related incident” on St John St in June sparked tension in the small township with the fears of retribution causing schools to close and stopping public transport.

Prime Minister Chri Hipkins said at the time that gang convoys “suck” and gangs as a whole contribute nothing to society.

“Gang convoys suck for everybody who is disrupted by them ... One of the reasons that we’ve changed the law to give police more powers to crack down on gangs is because I don’t have any time for that kind of behaviour.”

The Criminal Activity Intervention Legislation Bill, introduced in March, amended existing law to give police more power to search and seize assets of gang members.

It also added the offence of discharging a gun with intent to intimidate and provides police with the ability to seize cash over $10,000 when found in suspicious circumstances.