Police monitoring funeral procession under way in South Auckland

NZ Herald
Police are monitoring a funeral procession going through parts of South Auckland today, asking motorists to dob in any unlawful activity on roads.

Funeral proceedings have begun, and attendees are travelling across the Counties Manukau district, police said.

Senior Sergeant Simon Cornish said police staff would be monitoring traffic in the area to ensure the community’s safety.

“Antisocial or unlawful behaviour and driving-related offending will not be tolerated, and any of this behaviour can expect to be met with enforcement action,” Cornish said.

Everyone in the community has the right to be safe and feel safe, he said.

Police have asked the public report any unlawful behaviour they witness.

