Dozens of motorbikes were captured on video cruising down Victoria St in Auckland CBD. Video / NZME

Police are monitoring a King Cobra gang member’s funeral procession which is likely to cause traffic disruption across Auckland.

Dozens of patched King Cobra members, some carrying large flags, were seen travelling through the central city streets ahead of today’s tangi.

Police said they would be monitoring gang movements through Grey Lynn, Mangere and Mt Roskill for a tangi today, however, there were no planned checkpoints in place.

“We have clear expectations around how we expect those involved to behave.

“Police will have zero tolerance for driving behaviour that puts other road users at risk.”

Police said they would be filming and any unlawful behaviour would be investigated and followed up with enforcement action.

“We are advising motorists they may experience some minor disruption.”

It is understood the funeral is for the gang’s founder.

His body has been lying in state from earlier this week at a Grey Lynn house.

The gang is travelling in a convoy to Mangere Lawn Cemetery and Crematorium before returning to a function at a venue in Mt Roskill.








