Police misuse of database sparks disciplinary action against Counties Manukau officers

The officers used the national database off-duty to look up information on other people illegitimately. Photo / 123rf

A police officer who searched a confidential database nearly 900 times to peer into the lives of his neighbour, police colleagues and recruits likened his habit to casually browsing social media.

Now the Independent Police Complaints Authority (IPCA) has found two officers from the same station in breach of the police Code of Conduct for using the database for their personal use.

The first case involved allegations against a Counties Manukau police officer accused of improperly accessing the National Intelligence Application (NIA) to gather information about their ex-partner’s family and new partner.

The complaint alleged the officer shared sensitive police information about mutual friends with the complainant’s ex-partner.

The investigation revealed the officer had conducted 83 unauthorised searches on neighbours, the ex-partner and the ex-partner’s new partner.

Although the officer provided a lawful reason for some searches, the majority were deemed unjustified and conducted without legitimate work purposes.

The investigation found no evidence supporting the allegations the officer shared information with mutual friends.

In the second case, another Counties Manukau officer faced a complaint after conducting a staggering 889 NIA checks while off duty, raising serious concerns about the officer’s understanding of the police Code of Conduct.

The officer claimed he was asked by a new recruit to run a search on him.

When police conducted an audit on his use of NIA, they found multiple instances where he had searched for no lawful reason.

These involved checks of his neighbour (who the officer said he suspected was involved with unlawful gangs), four police officers (he said he was unaware these people were officers) and a gang member (he was unable to explain).

The officer admitted to using the database out of curiosity, comparing it to browsing social media.

Despite his acknowledgment of the breach of conduct and expression of remorse, the officer’s actions led to disciplinary proceedings initiated by the police.

Relieving Counties Manukau commander, Inspector Alison Brand said the police place high expectations on their staff at all times and acknowledged the IPCA findings on both officers.

“All police staff are informed that they are expected to use NIA for work purposes only.

“Given our privacy obligations, we are unable to go into detail about the outcome of the employment process,” Brand told NZME.

The authority supported the police’s decision on the internal disciplinary processes of both officers and both officers remain employed by New Zealand police.

Shannon Pitman is a Whangārei based reporter for Open Justice covering courts in the Te Tai Tokerau region. She is of Ngāpuhi/ Ngāti Pūkenga descent and has worked in digital media for the past five years. She joined NZME in 2023.











