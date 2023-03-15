Charges laid over Muriwai skydiving death, how the victims of the March 15 mosque attacks will be remembered today and what's going on with the construction crunch in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Charges laid over Muriwai skydiving death, how the victims of the March 15 mosque attacks will be remembered today and what's going on with the construction crunch in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Stuart Nash has resigned as Police Minister following “unwise” actions in criticising a judge’s sentencing and calling his Police Commissioner ‘mate’ to ask ‘surely you are going to appeal?’, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has announced.

Hipkins said today Nash’s actions in contacting Andrew Coster were “unwise”.

Subsequent comments on Newstalk ZB and defending his actions were “poor judgment”, Hipkins said.

Nash offered to resign and Hipkins accepted his resignation.

He will stay on as a minister in his other portfolios, while Megan Woods will become the acting Police Minister.

Hipkins said Nash should not have been criticising the courts.

“I believe it was a serious error of judgment and therefore I have accepted his resignation.”

Hipkins said Nash had already decided to offer to resign before speaking to Hipkins.

Nash, speaking to Newstalk ZB this morning, referenced the conversation while talking about the need for appropriate punishments for offenders.

He was not Police Minister at the time of the conversation.

”I’ve seen a couple of judgments, and actually one I phoned up the Police Commissioner and said ‘surely you’re going to appeal this?’

”I was wandering around telling everyone ‘if you have an illegal firearm, you could face five years in jail’.

“This bloke didn’t have a licence, had illegal firearms, had illegal ammunition and had guns without a licence and he got home detention, I think that was a terrible decision by the judge.”

Nash then sent a message to the judiciary, saying judges need to “read the room” on crime.