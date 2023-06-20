The Police Maritime Unit rescues Captain Huxley. Photo / NZ Police

An Auckland dog decided to take advantage of some good weather to try his paws at boating in Hobson Bay.

Captain Huxley floated away in a dinghy around midday on Monday while his owner was busy checking on his vessel moored in Judges Bay.

The owner called police when he realised the dog and dinghy had gone roaming and the Police Maritime Unit came to the rescue.

Huxley drifted away in his owner's tender boat and into Hobson Bay.

Acting Sergeant Jesse Jenden said Huxley was found about 400m away from his owner.

“He was friendly as, and happy to see us. It was a great day to be out on the water and clearly Huxley was taking advantage of the sunshine,” said Jenden.

“It was the first time I’ve ever encountered a dog skippering his own boat. They say every dog has his day, and lucky for Huxley the Police were there to help when his arrived.”

Huxley and dinghy were reunited with their owner and it’s fair to say Huxley was happy to have all four legs back on land.