New Plymouth police are asking for the public’s help finding a man with a warrant out for his arrest, but have told people not to approach him.

Police issued an appeal to find Quaid Clements, 33, this morning.

Quaid Clements, who has a warrant out for his arrest. Photo / New Zealand Police

Anyone who saw him was asked to phone 111 and quote file number 240426/6478.

Information could also be offered anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Clements was believed to be in the New Plymouth district.