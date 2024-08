Lisa Carrington and Alicia Hoskin take gold in the K2 women’s final, NZ tourism takes on new challenges and banks begin to lower their interest rates. Video / NZ Herald

Police are making enquiries after a person arrived at Middlemore Hospital with what was believed to be a gunshot wound.

The person arrived at the South Auckland hospital about noon, police said.

“Enquiries are ongoing after a person arrived at Middlemore Hospital with an injury consistent with a gunshot wound.”

The person was receiving medical attention and was in a moderate condition, police said.