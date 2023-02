Photo / NZME

A man was set to appear in the Rotorua District Court this morning facing serious violence charges following an alleged attack on a church pastor in Murupara at the weekend.

Police were called early yesterday after a church pastor was reportedly attacked in a church building on Pine Dr about 3.30am.

A police spokesman said a 32-year-old man had been arrested and was to appear in court today.

He faces charges including assault and threatening to kill/do bodily harm.