Chaos at Kmart store entrance in Hamilton. Video / Supplied

Police are looking for a 26-year-old woman allegedly involved in the violent robbery of a Kmart store.

Two women are accused of entering the central Hamilton Kmart on Saturday night and attempting to steal goods.

Security personnel tried to stop the pair when it's then alleged a confrontation occurred for several minutes, leaving three people with injuries, including stab wounds.

One victim required medical attention.

Kitia Lucy Toimata, 24, appeared in the Hamilton District Court yesterday charged with aggravated assault, aggravated injuring, shoplifting and theft.

She was declined bail - which was opposed by police - by Community Magistrate Ngaire Mascelle.

She was remanded in custody to reappear next month.

Police have identified the second alleged offender – a 26-year-old woman – who is wanted to arrest.

They are working on finding her.