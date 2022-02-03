Thief steals car, hits other vehicles on West Coast Road, Auckland. Video / Supplied

Police are currently trying to locate a man who allegedly stole a vehicle and then crashed into other cars along West Coast Rd in Glen Eden this evening.

A witness told the Herald they saw "a guy in a stolen car speeding like crazy on West Coast Rd and hit five or six cars". The driver then allegedly drove off.

The incident reportedly happened around 6.50pm in Glen Eden, west Auckland.

Footage supplied to the Herald shows the allegedly stolen vehicle, a blue hatchback, driving into other cars along the road.

Footage shows the driver hitting other cars before speeding off. Photo / Supplied

"Sadly, I didn't see any police even though a police station is just around the corner and as I was driving away I didn't see any police cars chasing it," the witness said.

"It drove into the car that was waiting at the traffic light so tried to push it, hence all the squeaking and smoke, and as he pushed it a bit he then went to the other lane and drove off straight on West Coast Rd."

Police confirmed they received "a number of calls regarding a vehicle travelling on West Coast Rd from witnesses and victims whose vehicles were hit by the car".

"Police are making investigations to locate the driver of the vehicle," a spokesperson added.