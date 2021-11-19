Police looking for man after random attack on woman in Porirua, Wellington

Police were called after stranger attacked Porirua woman in her home. File photo / Dean Purcell

Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man they say is responsible for a serious assault on a woman in Porirua early this morning.

The woman was attacked after answering a knock at the door of her Durham St home about 5am.



After the woman opened the door a man, who she did not know, entered the house and spoke to the woman for a short time before becoming agitated and punching the woman in the face with "extreme force", police said.

"Another resident at the property was woken by the disturbance, and the man fled the address, leaving in a dark-coloured ute with a canopy that had been parked on Durham St."

The man was described as having a large build and being about 188 centimetres tall.

He was wearing black work boots, a black top, rugby shorts and a face mask, and smelt heavily of alcohol.

The woman suffered significant facial injuries and was taken to Wellington Hospital, police said.

"[We] would like to hear from anyone who may have seen something in the Durham St area between 4am and 5.30am, as well as anyone who may have CCTV/dashcam footage from the area."

• Anyone with information can call 105 and quote file number 211119/5056.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.