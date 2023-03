Police were called to the scene about 3.30pm. Photo / NZME

Police are working to find the driver after a single-vehicle crash in Te Aro this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said a vehicle was driven into a bank on Mortimer Terrace and police were called about 3.35pm.

However the car was left running and it appears the driver of the vehicle has fled the scene, she said.

Police are working to locate the driver and find out what happened.