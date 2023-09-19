The driver spun out on Mayoral Drive and was taken into custody without incident after the chase.

A person has been arrested after dangerously evading police through the streets of Auckland city this afternoon.

At around 3.15pm, on Daldy Street, a police unit spotted a suspicious-looking vehicle and motioned for the driver to stop. They didn’t, and they quickly left the area.

Police used the Police Eagle helicopter to keep an eye on the car before deciding not to pursue it.

While police sought to spike the car, the driver frequently drove backwards and in the wrong direction down multiple streets in the CBD.

During this period, the car ran into three more vehicles and the back of a bus. Nobody was hurt.

