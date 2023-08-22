The Mouse Point Rd crash back in February killed one person and left two others injured. Photo / NZME

A Napier man has been charged with a number of offences following a fatal crash near Hanmer Springs earlier this year.

One person died and two others were injured in the crash, on Mouse Point Rd in February.

Local police confirmed the Serious Crash Unit was involved in investigating the circumstances of the collision.

Now, police have confirmed a 49-year-old man from Napier has been arrested and charged with several drinking and drug-related offences.

He will appear before Hastings District Court on August 28.