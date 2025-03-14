Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Northland police have launched a homicide inquiry after a man died south of Kaikohe today.

Emergency services were called to a property on Mangakahia Rd, about 5km south of the town, around 9.10am.

“Upon arrival, they located a male with apparent stab wounds who, despite medical attention, died at the scene,” said Detective Inspector Al Symonds.

“Police have a person of interest in custody and continue to gather information from the scene, including speaking to a number of people who were gathered at the property.