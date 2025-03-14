Advertisement
Police launch homicide investigation in Kaikohe after man dies in stabbing

Northland police have launched a homicide inquiry after a man died south of Kaikohe today.

Emergency services were called to a property on Mangakahia Rd, about 5km south of the town, around 9.10am.

“Upon arrival, they located a male with apparent stab wounds who, despite medical attention, died at the scene,” said Detective Inspector Al Symonds.

“Police have a person of interest in custody and continue to gather information from the scene, including speaking to a number of people who were gathered at the property.

“Police would ask anyone who saw what happened, who has not yet spoken to police, to please get in touch.”

More soon.

