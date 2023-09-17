There is a Warrant to Arrest a 28-year-old Naya Ropiu Fabian Wharekura for breaching EM bail conditions.

Police are actively investigating and have issued a warrant for an alleged murderer after he breached his electronic bail conditions.

Naya Ropiu Fabian Wharekura is accused of murdering Chad Parekura on Don St in Invercargill on April 23 last year.

A police spokesperson said police were actively investigating the 28-year-old’s whereabouts.

If anyone sees him, they are advised not to approach him, and are asked to report any sightings to police via 111.

Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis and National’s Corrections spokesperson Mark Mitchell have been approached for comment.

Chad Parekura died in Invercargill on April 23. Photo / Supplied

Earlier this year the Herald revealed criminals being electronically monitored were “regularly” wrapping tinfoil around their ankle bracelets and reoffending, according to an internal police report.

Examples of the practice, known as foiling, include a man leaving his home undetected and allegedly going to his ex-partner’s where he lay in wait and held her against her will, assaulting her multiple times, threatening to kill her, and attempting to stab her.

Youths have also been foiling their bracelets before doing ram raids and smash and grabs.

The police risk assessment report, EM Bail - “Foiling” and Monitoring Limitations, says public safety will continue to be compromised because of a “combination of heightened demand and systemic monitoring limitations”.







