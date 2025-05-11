Advertisement
Police issue warning as they boost presence in Gisborne for gang member’s tangi

NZ Herald
The police's Eagle helicopter. Photo / NZ Herald

  • Additional police have been deployed to Gisborne for a tangi of a patched gang member.
  • Police are co-ordinating with local gang leaders to manage expectations and public safety.
  • The police Eagle helicopter will provide aerial support.

Additional police have been brought to Gisborne ahead of a tangi for a patched gang member on Monday morning.

Police anticipate a large number of gang members and associates will be in Gisborne for the tangi.

“Police will have additional resources on hand to provide staff the support they need for a gathering of this size,” said Tairāwhiti Area Commander Danny Kirk.

“Extra staff from neighbouring police districts will be in Tairāwhiti, ensuring we can respond to any scenario that threatens public safety.”

The police Eagle helicopter will also provide aerial support.

“We are mindful of providing a space for whānau and friends to grieve peacefully while balancing the safety of the community,” Kirk said.

He added that the police have been in contact with local gang leaders to “outline our expectations, including around the wearing or displaying of gang insignia in a public place”, which he said they will act upon.

“We will not tolerate behaviour that aims to threaten or intimidate and officers will be working to reduce disruption to the public.”

