- Additional police have been deployed to Gisborne for a tangi of a patched gang member.
- Police are co-ordinating with local gang leaders to manage expectations and public safety.
- The police Eagle helicopter will provide aerial support.
Additional police have been brought to Gisborne ahead of a tangi for a patched gang member on Monday morning.
Police anticipate a large number of gang members and associates will be in Gisborne for the tangi.
“Police will have additional resources on hand to provide staff the support they need for a gathering of this size,” said Tairāwhiti Area Commander Danny Kirk.