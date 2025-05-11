Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

11 May, 2025 03:47 AM 2 mins to read

The police's Eagle helicopter. Photo / NZ Herald

Additional police have been deployed to Gisborne for a tangi of a patched gang member.

Police are co-ordinating with local gang leaders to manage expectations and public safety.

The police Eagle helicopter will provide aerial support.

Police anticipate a large number of gang members and associates will be in Gisborne for the tangi.

“Police will have additional resources on hand to provide staff the support they need for a gathering of this size,” said Tairāwhiti Area Commander Danny Kirk.