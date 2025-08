Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Police issue appeal for sightings of wanted man Mark Eruiti Taute

Mark Eruiti Taute. Photo / Police

By RNZ

Police are urging people to call 111 immediately if they see a man “wanted in relation to a number of offences”.

Mark Eruiti Taute, 51, is believed to be actively avoiding capture.

Police on Monday said they believed someone might know where he is.

They warned the public not to approach him.