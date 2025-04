Have you seen Inara Caldwell? Photo / Supplied

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Have you seen Inara Caldwell? Photo / Supplied

An Amber Alert has been issued for missing teenager Inara Caldwell.

Police are urgently appealing for information to help locate the 16-year-old, who has been reported missing from her home on Mangorei Rd in New Plymouth.

Inara was last seen about 1.30pm on Friday, leaving on foot.

She was wearing a grey T-shirt, black track pants, black high-top Converse shoes, and black headphones.

She was also carrying a backpack.