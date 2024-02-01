Government ministers are asked to disclose tobacco industry links, what you can no longer put in your recycling bins and Air New Zealand's impact on our economy in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZHerald

Police have issued 12 fines and impounded a vehicle after patched gang members travelled through Porirua to farewell a Mongrel Mob member whose death was being treated as “unexplained” last week.

Kāpiti-Mana Relieving Area Commander Simon de Wit said police were present in the region today to monitor the funeral and ensure behaviour did not affect other members of the public.

About 100 vehicles were involved in a procession from Tawa and gathered at the Whenua Tapu Cemetery, de Wit said.

“Over the course of the day, one vehicle was impounded, and one non-operation order was issued. A further 12 infringement notices were issued for driving behaviour.

“Further enforcement action is likely.”

De Wit said there were no significant issues reported during the gathering and those involved have now dispersed.

Gang members travelled through the city shortly after 9am. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Loved ones this morning poured out tributes to Nicholas Berkland ahead of his gang funeral procession, telling him to “ride hard”.

Police officers were stationed at roundabouts and streets throughout the area the procession was going through. Groups of gang members in cars and motorcycles travelled through the city shortly after 9am.

Police had earlier warned the procession for Berkland could see a large number of gang members moving through the Porirua region from about 8am.

Berkland - known as “White Boy” - is understood to have died in a medical incident last week in Tawa.

Nick Berkland will be farewelled in Porirua today.

Emergency services were called to a Tremewan St address shortly before midnight on January 24.

Several patched gang members were seen outside the property as police blocked access last Wednesday morning, Stuff reported.

At the time police said the death was being treated as unexplained, but Berkland is now believed to have died from a medical event.

Berkland’s daughter posted on Facebook: “Everyone who knew and loved Dad will be more then welcome to come and pay your respects (sic).”

She said Berkland was being taken to “the pad” for a night before the funeral.

“We appreciate and are thankful for all the aroha we have received from everyone who loved, met, and cared about Dad.”

She said last week that his tangi would be at 10am today at the Whenua Tapu crematorium and the convoy would start at a Wakefield Terrace address between 8am and 8.30am.

Today more loved ones were posting on Facebook about Berkland, sharing their affection for him and his family.

“Ur [sic] final ride is the hardest of them all,” said one.

Police warned of the gang presence in Porirua in advance. Photo / Mark Mitchell

“Ride hard in paradise Uncle Nick one of a kind,” said another.

“Just know your papa was one of a kind and the best big brother figure anyone could ask for,” one person told Berkland’s daughter.

“He definitely ticked all the boxes . . . Over 40yrs he was a part of our whānau and forever more in eternity.”

Another post from a neighbour said: “You always give us a wave and a smile everytime you sees us [sic]. Fly High with the angels Nick.”