Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Police have launched an investigation after a Wellington homeowner uncovered human remains in their garden.

Detective Senior Sergeant Lee Underhill said the discovery was made at an address in Owhiro Bay on Sunday.

A police team was sent to the address yesterday afternoon. Locals say forensics staff could be seen digging in the front yard of a house on Happy Valley Road.

“The remains have been identified as human, and enquiries will look to determine how old these remains are, followed by a formal identification process, which may take some time”, Underhill said.