Police investigating whether two Christchurch scrap metal fires are linked

A fire investigator and police were at the scene this morning. Photo / The Star

Firefighters battled another large blaze at a Christchurch scrap metal yard last night.

Emergency services were called to the fire at Loman Auto Parts on Kennaway Rd in Woolston at about 10.30pm on Sunday.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said eight fire appliances were needed to bring the blaze under control and one unit remained at the scene overnight.

It comes a month after a scrap yard fire on Garlands Rd in Woolston on the evening of August 17. Footage from the scene of that blaze was released earlier this month, showing a group of four people in the area at the time of the incident.

Last night's blaze destroyed several vehicles at the yard and an investigation has been launched into the cause.

The yard is being treated as an active crime scene with both fire investigator and police at the scene this morning.

Police have confirmed that they are investigating whether the two fires, at Garlands Rd and Kennaway Rd, are linked.

A police spokesperson said "there are some similarities between the two incidents which is why Police are looking at whether they are linked. We are keeping an open mind as our investigation progresses.

"We are asking anyone who has CCTV cameras in the Kennaway Rd area and thinks they may have relevant footage to contact Police."

Police say they still have not identified the people in CCTV footage released earlier this month, who are linked to the Garlands Rd Fire.

"We urge anyone with information on either incident to get in touch with Police on 105 quoting file number 220822/8276."

People can call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

-additional reporting starnews.co.nz