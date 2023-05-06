Police investigating ‘unexplained’ death in Rotorua

A police spokesperson said a person was found dead on Lake Rd, Ohinemutu shortly after 1am on Sunday.

Police are investigating an “unexplained” death in Rotorua.

“At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained”.

Police wanted to hear from anyone with information that could assist with inquiries, including any sightings of a person in the Lake Rd area near Rotorua Hospital, between 10pm last night and 1am.

Anyone who has information that could assist was encouraged to contact police via the 105 phone service, referencing file number File 230507/9750

Reports can also be made online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 and using Update Report.