Police are investigating an unexplained death in Parakao this afternoon.

The body of a man was found by ambulance staff at a rural property off Mangakahia Rd (State Highway 15) just before 4pm.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are under way into the circumstances.

“The property has been cordoned off and a scene examination will take place.