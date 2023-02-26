Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Police investigating suspicious package at east Auckland business

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Police are at the scene with Fire and Emergency. Photo / Dean Purcell

Police are at the scene with Fire and Emergency. Photo / Dean Purcell

Cordons are in place on Cryers Rd in east Tamaki after police discovered a package with “suspicious contents”.

The package was discovered at TIMG Information Management Group’s office around 9.30am today and a police spokesperson told the Herald they are making inquiries.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

“Fire and Emergency are also at the address to ensure the scene is safe and Police will be making further inquiries into the discovery to determine the circumstances.”

A spokesperson for TIMG declined to comment when contacted by the Herald, saying it was Freightways policy not to speak to the media.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.


Latest from New Zealand