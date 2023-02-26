Police investigating suspicious package at east Auckland business

Police are at the scene with Fire and Emergency. Photo / Dean Purcell

Police are at the scene with Fire and Emergency. Photo / Dean Purcell

Cordons are in place on Cryers Rd in east Tamaki after police discovered a package with “suspicious contents”.

The package was discovered at TIMG Information Management Group’s office around 9.30am today and a police spokesperson told the Herald they are making inquiries.

“Fire and Emergency are also at the address to ensure the scene is safe and Police will be making further inquiries into the discovery to determine the circumstances.”

A spokesperson for TIMG declined to comment when contacted by the Herald, saying it was Freightways policy not to speak to the media.



