Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 5-year-old boy.

The child died in Auckland's Starship Children's Hospital after an incident at a property in Te Puna, in the Bay of Plenty, last Monday.

Police said emergency services were called to a house where the boy was found with injuries.

"He was treated in Tauranga Hospital before being airlifted to Auckland."

The boy succumbed to his injuries this morning, police said.

