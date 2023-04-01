Police attending an incident in Mt Wellington on Saturday night. Photo / Hayden Woodward.

The headquarters for the Auckland Black Power New Zealand chapter is believed to have been targeted in a suspected drive-by shooting overnight.

A police spokesperson said emergency services received reports of shots being fired on Jolson Rd, Mount Wellington about 11pm.

On arrival police spoke to several occupants at the address, who did not know why shots had been fired at the address, the spokesperson said. No-one was injured as a result of the shooting.

Photos from the scene show bullet holes in the windows and walls of the top storey of the house.

A scene examination was put in place overnight, for an examination to continue on Sunday morning.

A neighbour who was waiting to return to his home told the Herald his wife was home alone and was “very scared”.

“She’s told me she heard gunshots.

”I cannot get to her; it’s pretty scary for her.”

- More to come