The death was reported to police at 1.15pm. Photo / NZME

Police are investigating a sudden death in the Timaru suburb of Glenwood, this afternoon.

The death was reported to police at 1.15pm at a house on the corner of Pukaki St and Morgans Rd.

Inquiries are continuing.