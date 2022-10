Police at scene of unexplained death on Matipo Street, Riccarton. Photo / George Heard

Police are investigating an unexplained death in Matipo Street, Riccarton, reported at around 3.50am.

Part of the street is cordoned off while a scene examination takes place.

The police cordon is outside Wharenui School, near Blenheim Road, beside Wharenui Swiming Pool and Sports Centre.

Police cordon in place in Matipo Street in Riccarton. Photo / Nathan Morton

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area.









- More to come