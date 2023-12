Police were called to the scene at 9.30pm yesterday. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police are investigating the death of a child after being called to the Auckland suburb of Papakura last night.

A police statement said they arrived at a property on Cargill St shortly after 9.30pm where a child was found deceased.

At this stage, the death was being treated as unexplained and enquiries were ongoing, the statement said.

A post-mortem will be completed tomorrow.