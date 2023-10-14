Police at the scene of the incident on Rosebank Road, Avondale. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police at the scene of the incident on Rosebank Road, Avondale. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police are investigating after a person suffered a gunshot wound in Auckland overnight.

It is not known yet whether the person injured themselves or was injured by somebody else.

A police spokeswoman said officers received a report last night a person had “sustained an injury from a firearm” at a house in Avondale just after midnight.

A man was in a serious condition and transported to hospital, the spokeswoman said.

“Police are investigating the circumstances and Avondale Police will be present in the community today.”