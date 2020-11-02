Police investigating after person dies in Albert Park, central Auckland

A person has died in Albert Park, in central Auckland, late this morning. Image / Google

Police are investigating a sudden death at a well-known park in central Auckland.

Emergency services and police were called to Albert Park just before midday.

"Police are in attendance at a sudden death incident at Albert Park," a police spokesman said.

The circumstances of the death are not yet known.

"At this stage, we are currently making some preliminary inquiries into the incident," police said.

Albert Park is a popular spot for many university students, given its close proximity to the Auckland University of Technology and the University of Auckland - which is located directly opposite it.

Northern fire communications told the Herald they were called to assist St John in what was described as a "medical call".

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said the crew arrived at 11.50am and stayed at the park for about 20 minutes.

A St John spokeswoman confirmed they were called to Princes St at 11.47am.

An ambulance and a rapid-response unit were sent to the scene, she said.

All other inquiries were referred to police.