Police investigating after person dies in Albert Park, central Auckland

Police are investigating a sudden death at a well-known park in central Auckland.
Emergency services and police were called to Albert Park just before midday.
"Police are in attendance at a sudden death incident at Albert Park," a police spokesman said.
The circumstances of the death are not yet known.
"At this stage, we are currently making some preliminary inquiries into the incident," police said.
Albert Park is a popular spot for many university students, given its close proximity to the Auckland University of Technology and the University of Auckland - which is located directly opposite it.
Northern fire communications told the Herald they were called to assist St John in what was described as a "medical call".
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said the crew arrived at 11.50am and stayed at the park for about 20 minutes.
A St John spokeswoman confirmed they were called to Princes St at 11.47am.
An ambulance and a rapid-response unit were sent to the scene, she said.
All other inquiries were referred to police.