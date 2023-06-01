Police are seeking witnesses to the incident, on Rifle Range Rd on Thursday evening. Photo / NZME

Police are investigating after a gun was fired outside a Taupō business.

In a statement today, police said they were “seeking witnesses to a firearms-related incident outside a premises on Rifle Range Rd on Thursday evening”.

Police received a report of a firearm discharged in the car park of a Four Square about 8pm.

“Initial inquiries have established that a verbal altercation took place in the car park, which resulted in a person discharging a firearm at another.

“Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. This appears to be an isolated incident.

“The investigative team is following a number of strong lines of inquiry.”

Any witnesses who have not already been interviewed are asked to contact Taupō police.

Anyone with any further information is asked to contact police on 105, referencing event number P054848746.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.