At least 10 cars were damaged in Mount Maunganui on Saturday. Photo / Getty

Police are investigating after at least 10 vehicles were reportedly damaged in Mount Maunganui overnight on Saturday.

A spokeswoman said police received multiple reports about the damaged vehicles and were appealing to the public for information.

The damaged cars were parked on Valley Rd, Oceanview Rd, Ulster St, Pitau Rd, Marine Parade, and Muricata Ave, she said.

She said investigations were being carried out to determine the extent of the damage and identify and find those responsible.

Police urged people to keep themselves and their property safe.

Vehicle safety can be improved by parking off the street and in well-lit areas, and removing valuables from the vehicle, the spokeswoman said.

Anyone with information can report it to police on 105, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

The reference file number is 230820/4425.












