The Prime Minister gets set to attend Ratana, why pedestrian crossings cost thousands more in Auckland and the Reserve Bank’s debt-to-income proposal in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZHerald

Police are investigating an unexplained death in Wellington after being called to a Tawa property overnight.

Emergency services were called to a property on Tremewan St shortly before midnight, police said in a statement.

They said the incident involves at “unexplained death”.

“A scene guard has remained at the property overnight and CIB will carry out a scene examination at the property this morning,” the statement said.