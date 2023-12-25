Police investigate ‘unexplained’ death at Waiake, North Shore home

Police said residents should expect an increased presence in the area. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police said residents should expect an increased presence in the area. Photo / Hayden Woodward

One person has died following an incident in Waiake on Auckland’s North Shore.

Police say they are investigating the unexplained death at a home on Sharon Rd that occurred around midnight last night.

A spokesperson said two people at the property are assisting with police with enquiries.

Three police officers are this morning stationed outside the home which is now under a cordon.

Children’s ride-on toys can be seen stacked over a gate at the property.

A scene examination is due to take place today and residents. Photo / Hayden Woodward

“A scene examination is due to take place today and residents can expect to see an increased Police presence in the area.”