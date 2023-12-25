Police investigate ‘unexplained’ death at Waiake, North Shore home

One person has died following an incident in Waiake on Auckland’s North Shore.
Police say they are investigating the unexplained death at a home on Sharon Rd that occurred around midnight last night.
A spokesperson said two people at the property are assisting with police with enquiries.
Three police officers are this morning stationed outside the home which is now under a cordon.
Children’s ride-on toys can be seen stacked over a gate at the property.
“A scene examination is due to take place today and residents can expect to see an increased Police presence in the area.”