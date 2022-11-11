Police investigate teen’s sudden death in Hokitika

Man behind bank hostage drama faces court, the biggest sale event is here and midterms come down to three States in the latest New Zealand Herald headline. Video / NZ Herald

An investigation is underway after the sudden death of an 18-year-old at a Livingstone St home in Hokitika.

Police were called to the address at 12.50am today.

“Attempts to resuscitate the man were made, but sadly he died,” a police spokesperson said.

“We are aware of the public interest in this incident and are working hard to determine the circumstances that led to this tragic event.”

The spokesperson said police were providing support to the family of the deceased person, and asked that their privacy be respected at this very difficult time.

Further details would be released proactively when they were available.