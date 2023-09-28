East Auckland residents are feeling unsettled as police investigate a suspected drive-by shooting.
A police spokesperson said they were called to Felton Mathew Ave in St Johns after receiving a report of property damage around 9pm last night.
“Initial inquiries revealed two small holes in a door that may have been caused by bullets.”
No injuries were reported, police said.
Locals posted on a Meadowbank, Remuera, St Johns and Stonefields social media page after the incident.
“The house next door to us was shot at six times last night in St Johns. It’s [a] pretty unsettling feeling to have that happen next door and I can’t imagine how the people who live in the attached unit are feeling but I’m sure they are terrified,” a post read.
“I’m wondering if there’s a community watch in the area that can do regular checks going foward in the area just to help the neighbours all feel a little bit safer about the situation.”
Another St Johns resident said it was “very scary to realise this has started in our neighbourhood”.
Police inquiries into the incident are ongoing.