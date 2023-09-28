Voyager 2023 media awards

Police investigate suspected drive-by shooting in St Johns

NZ Herald
East Auckland residents are feeling unsettled as police investigate a suspected drive-by shooting.

A police spokesperson said they were called to Felton Mathew Ave in St Johns after receiving a report of property damage around 9pm last night.

“Initial inquiries revealed two small holes in a door that may have been caused by bullets.”

No injuries were reported, police said.

Locals posted on a Meadowbank, Remuera, St Johns and Stonefields social media page after the incident.

“The house next door to us was shot at six times last night in St Johns. It’s [a] pretty unsettling feeling to have that happen next door and I can’t imagine how the people who live in the attached unit are feeling but I’m sure they are terrified,” a post read.

“I’m wondering if there’s a community watch in the area that can do regular checks going foward in the area just to help the neighbours all feel a little bit safer about the situation.”

Another St Johns resident said it was “very scary to realise this has started in our neighbourhood”.

Police inquiries into the incident are ongoing.




